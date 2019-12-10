Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRIDGETON — A former Vineland police officer who lied to his colleagues about the circumstances of a 2016 golf cart crash was sentenced to one year of probation Friday for making a false report to law enforcement, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
By pleading guilty Oct. 21, Stephen Houbary, 46, of Vineland, was compelled to resign from the Vineland Police Department, effective Oct. 4, 2017, the date on which he was indicted, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. He also forfeits any future public employment in New Jersey.
The charges against Houbary date to a March 17, 2016, accident shortly after 5 p.m. at a farm field on Trento Avenue in Vineland, Webb-McRae said.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
A victim of the accident suffered a serious head injury when he was thrown from the back of a golf cart driven by Houbary’s co-defendant, Joseph Tolotti, Webb-McRae said. Co-defendant Tomasz Kwintiuk was the front seat passenger, she said.
Just prior to the accident, Houbary was at an "establishment" with Tolotti, Kwintiuk and the victim, Webb-McRae said.
Houbary responded to the accident scene, Webb-McRae said.
A Vineland police officer was justified in using force in the fatal shooting of Rashaun Wash…
Shortly after the accident, the victim was placed on the golf cart and driven by defendants to a private residence, Webb-McRae said. This occurred before police and emergency medical services could respond, she said.
Houbary called Vineland police dispatch at 5:15 p.m., reporting that the golf cart accident had occurred at the private residence, not the farm field, Webb-McRae said.
That evening, Houbary told a fellow police officer investigating the golf cart accident that he left the establishment and went straight to the private residence, Webb-McRae said.
Later that evening, Houbary told his superior officer, an investigating police lieutenant, that the golf cart accident occurred at the private residence, knowing the accident occurred at the farm field, Webb-McRae said.
Houbary testified when he pleaded guilty that when he made the statements to police dispatch, the investigating officer and the lieutenant he knew the accident did not occur at the private residence, Webb-McRae said.
Additional charges against Houbary alleging conspiracy, endangering another person, tampering with evidence, obstruction of the administration of justice and official misconduct were dismissed at sentencing, Webb-McRae said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.