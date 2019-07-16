A former Vineland elementary school teacher who worked as a stage manager for a summer theater camp pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking explicit photos and videotaping boys in the camp bathrooms, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced.
Thomas Guzzi Jr., 39, of Pitman, Gloucester County, pleaded guilty to official misconduct, manufacturing child pornography and distribution of 25 or more files of child pornography before Gloucester County Superior Court Judge M. Christine Allen-Jackson.
Guzzi was a fifth-grade teacher and drama club adviser at John H. Winslow Elementary School in Vineland before he was arrested Feb. 19, 2016. After his arrest, he was fired from the Vineland school district and his teaching license was revoked. His plea agreement calls for him to be permanently barred from public employment.
Agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations previously traced three videos of child pornography from a shared folder on Guzzi’s IP address.
Detectives from the Division of Criminal Justice searched his home, seizing computer equipment include desktop, laptop and tablet computers, as well as external hard drives containing hidden-camera video of boys and adult men using restrooms.
Video footage was also found of the backstage at the Broadway Theater in Pitman and a rehearsal space across the street from the main theater building.
Authorities said Guzzi stored images and videos of certain boys in separate computer folders and created photo montages of two boys.
Investigators found more than 300 files of child pornography on Guzzi’s computer devices, included pornographic music videos and photo montages edited together using the video footage from the bathrooms and the summer musical production’s dance rehearsal.
As part of the plea agreement, Guzzi admitted to taking the photos and video of the boys as well as that, while teaching in a summer program at a second school in Vineland, he took a photo of a boy exposing his genitals.
Guzzi may receive 17 years in prison with 10 years of parole ineligibility when he is sentenced Sept. 27. He also must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law with life supervision.
