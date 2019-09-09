ATLANTIC CITY — Four teenagers were arrested Friday evening after officers recovered a gun, cocaine and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop, police said.
At 6:49 p.m., Sgt. Henry White attempted to pull over a car after receiving information that the driver did not have a license. White activated his overhead lights, and the suspect car sped off, police said in a news release. White followed.
As more officers arrived, the car pulled over in the 200 block of Albany Avenue. The occupants — two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, all of Atlantic City — were arrested.
Both 14-year-olds were found with marijuana and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to police. One 16-year-old was found with cocaine and charged with possession of CDS, police said. Police said they also found a handgun inside the car.
All four teens were charged with eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. They are being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
