BRIDGETON — The four city men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo have been indicted.
Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street; and Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, were indicted Wednesday, according to a grand jury indictment list released by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae declined to comment on the indictment.
The four men were indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer’s bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.
Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said at a previous court appearance that Jennifer’s death was a result of a volley of gunshots set off by the four men moments after they had walked onto the first block of Elmer Street early that morning. Vogelsong said people were in the street and on the porch of a home when four men began firing.
Jennifer’s home was only a block away.
Also at that appearance, Vogelsong said video evidence and witness statements place the four men on the block at the time of the shooting, and that officials know which gun killed Jennifer and how many times it was fired based on the 19 shell casings found at the scene.
Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.
