BRIDGETON — A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jennifer Trejo, 9, who died last month after a bullet — apparently aimed at a group of people on the street — pierced the wall of the bedroom where she slept, according to court documents released Thursday.
Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, was charged Wednesday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17 fatal shooting, according to a statement issued Thursday by Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Two other Cumberland County residents, Michael L. Elliott, 25, of North Laurel Street, Bridgeton, and Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, Bridgeton, and a Salem County man, Charles Gamble, 18, of Salem, were arrested and charged Aug. 24.
McKoy fired a handgun at a group of people, but missed them and instead hit Jennifer, according to the complaint. Although the complaint names two of the intended targets, The Press of Atlantic City has withheld their names, as no charges have been brought against them.
Jennifer was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center shortly after she was shot, police said.
McKoy has been in police custody since Aug. 23, after he was charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges following a shootout at the Riggins gas station near Route 49 and Burlington Road in Bridgeton. He was wounded during the shooting, was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Bridgeton and then transferred to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was served with arrest warrants, police said.
Webb-McRae could not confirm whether McKoy had been extradited from Delaware, but said in the release the state had filed to hold the defendant on pretrial detention until resolution of the charges, and no hearing date has been set.
Webb-McRae declined to comment Thursday on how the four suspects know each other or whether the $10,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting aided in the arrests.
On Thursday, Catholic church Deacon Arnaldo Santo, of the Parish of the Holy Cross, was outside Jennifer’s home at Church and Elmer streets. He said the family decided against being in court Thursday, where Elliott and Gamble were scheduled for detention hearings before Superior Court Judge Robert G. Malestein.
“The family is still grieving,” he said, adding they would not make any statement.
Elliott and Gamble were both taken to the Cumberland County jail after their attorneys, Teresa Ganim and Brian O’Malley, respectively, requested adjournments to go over 10 to 12 discs’ worth of evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office.
Gamble faces additional charges out of Salem County, Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said during his hearing. She said she will try to transfer them to Cumberland County for the next hearing.
“When he was apprehended on these charges, the car that he was driving, a 9 mm gun was found in the trunk,” she said.
Vogelsong could not say which of the suspects fired the shot that killed Jennifer, but said they would all be held responsible for her death.
“It’s definitely going to be applied as accomplice liability for all of them,” she said outside the courtroom.
The detention hearings for Elliott and Gamble were adjourned until 10 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo. Frazier is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday before Malestein.
