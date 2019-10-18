Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested four city men Thursday after watching an alleged drug transaction go down on Atlantic Avenue.
Detectives were conducting surveillance in the 1300 block of Atlantic when they saw Messiah Henry and Frank Perry engage in a drug transaction, police said in a news release. After conducting the transaction, Henry walked away with Rahim Bobo and Qahshawn Reynolds.
Detectives stopped Perry, who was in possession of heroin, police said. He resisted arrest but was quickly taken into custody. Detectives then stopped the other three men in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. Henry was arrested for allegedly selling the heroin to Perry. He was found in possession of 50 bags of heroin, police said. Bobo was arrested after being found in possession of five grams of cocaine, police said. Reynolds was arrested after being found in possession of prescription pills that were packaged for sale, police said.
Henry, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, sale of CDS, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and conspiracy.
Reynolds, 22, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and conspiracy.
Bobo, 23, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and conspiracy.
Perry, 57, was charged with possession of CDS, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Henry and Reynolds were taken to the Atlantic County jail. Bobo and Perry were released on summonses with a future court date.
