ATLANTIC CITY — Two people from Maryland were arrested Friday after officers found a loaded gun and marijuana in their car, police said.
At 1:39 p.m., Officers Alberto Valles and Chris Dodson stopped a vehicle at Tennessee and Atlantic avenues after observing several traffic violations, including one that almost caused a multivehicle crash, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Driver Jamal Pinchback, 26, of Baltimore, and his passenger, Brooke Roberts, 21, of Mitchellville, were arrested after the officers found marijuana on the floor of the car, police said. During a further search, officers found the handgun and additional marijuana.
Pinchback also did not have a valid driver’s license, Fair said.
Both were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition. They were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
