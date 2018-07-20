BRIDGETON — A gofundme site has been set up to help pay the funeral costs for 9-year-old Jennifer "Chikis" Trejo, who was killed by gunfire that came through the walls of her house this week while she slept in her bed.
"We have far surpassed our goal of $1,500. I am so grateful to each of you for the generosity and kindness shown to this family. I will be sharing your messages of love and support with the family," according to a post on the GoFundMe site Friday by organizer Erin D'Agostino.
"I wanted to let you know that I am planning to give the first sum of money to the family tomorrow, or Saturday. I am reaching out to see what works best for them."
Any other donations will be given when they are received, she wrote.
Jennifer died Tuesday morning when gunfire erupted outside her home and a stray bullet pierced the wall of the room where she slept, police said.
City and Cumberland County Prosecutor's investigators believe a person or number of people fired several shots from the area of Elmer and Walnut streets, striking four vehicles and shooting through a rear wall of the girl’s home, police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. said.
Numerous 9 mm shell casings were found in the area, but it has not been determined whether they came from one or several guns, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. She added there were people gathered in the area who may have been the intended target.
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible, she said.
Jennifer was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center shortly after police responded to the 12:30 a.m. shots-fired call, Gaimari said.
Webb-McRae said investigators have canvassed the neighborhood but many people have said they don’t have information.
For more information or to contribute, visit gofundme.com/jennifer-trejos-funeral-costs.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
