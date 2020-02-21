LOWER TOWNSHIP — An online fundraiser set up Thursday for a 25-year-old Lower Township police officer diagnosed with cancer has raised close to $25,000, exceeding its goal in less than a day.
The GoFundMe campaign, called “Fighting Leukemia with Kenny Walker,” aims to offset the medical bills not covered by insurance, as well as travel and other expenses for the officer and firearm’s instructor, who was taken from Cape Regional Medical Center to UPenn Hospital for chemotherapy treatment.
MARGATE — An online fundraiser intended to cover the medical expenses for former professiona…
Its original goal was $15,000.
Walker was diagnosed Feb. 11 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, or AML, a type of cancer of the blood that rapidly progresses, according to a news release from township police. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen and the central nervous system.
Police asked the public to keep Walker and his family in their prayers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.