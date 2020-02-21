Kenny Walker

Kenny Walker, a Lower Township police officer and firearm's instructor, was diagnosed with Feb. 11 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. 

 Lower Township Police/Provided

LOWER TOWNSHIP — An online fundraiser set up Thursday for a 25-year-old Lower Township police officer diagnosed with cancer has raised close to $25,000, exceeding its goal in less than a day.

The GoFundMe campaign, called “Fighting Leukemia with Kenny Walker,” aims to offset the medical bills not covered by insurance, as well as travel and other expenses for the officer and firearm’s instructor, who was taken from Cape Regional Medical Center to UPenn Hospital for chemotherapy treatment.

Its original goal was $15,000.

Walker was diagnosed Feb. 11 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, or AML, a type of cancer of the blood that rapidly progresses, according to a news release from township police. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen and the central nervous system.

Police asked the public to keep Walker and his family in their prayers.

