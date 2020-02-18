MARGATE — A GoFundMe page aimed to cover the medical expenses for former professional baseball player Robert Woods Sr. has been set up by his ex-wife, who is currently housing the man charged in the assault, their son.
The campaign, called “Hearts 4 Woodsy” and set up by Jean Santarelli, formerly Jean Woods, has raised just over $1,100 of its $25,000 goal since it was created Feb. 3.
A description of the fundraiser says that Woods Sr. is going to require months of rehabilitation due to extensive injuries, asking to “please help us help the man, the myth and the legend that has helped so many throughout his remarkable life.”
Woods Sr., 70, who played shortstop and third base for the Chicago Cubs organization before returning to the area in the mid-1970s for coaching and clinics, was founded bludgeoned Jan. 21 inside the city home he shared with his son, police said. The assault left him with a fractured skull, bruising to the back, abrasions to the head and back, and lacerations to the head, neck and hands.
After finding a bloodied golf club and pair of pants in the home, police charged Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon in the beating.
At a detention hearing Jan. 30, Woods Jr. was released from jail and ordered to undergo electronic monitoring in his mother’s Egg Harbor Township residence. His lawyer, Mark Roddy, successfully argued that there was no motive and no witnesses, including Woods Sr., accusing him.
Woods Jr.’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.
