GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township woman was seriously injured Thursday night after she was hit by a car while jogging, police said.
Hannah Wakeley, 26, was found by a township police officer on North Leipzig Avenue near Moss Mill Road, according to a news release from the department. It looked like Wakeley was jogging when she was hit by an unknown vehicle between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. that was traveling north on the avenue.
The driver left the scene and the vehicle possibly has front passenger-side damage, police said.
Wakeley was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the township ambulance squad with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information or home video surveillance footage is asked to contact township police Officer Steve Garrison of the Traffic Safety Unit at 609-652-3705.
AtlantiCare paramedics also assisted.
