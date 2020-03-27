Galloway Township Police Department
File

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township woman was seriously injured Thursday night after she was hit by a car while jogging, police said.

Hannah Wakeley, 26, was found by a township police officer on North Leipzig Avenue near Moss Mill Road, according to a news release from the department. It looked like Wakeley was jogging when she was hit by an unknown vehicle between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. that was traveling north on the avenue.

The driver left the scene and the vehicle possibly has front passenger-side damage, police said.

Wakeley was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the township ambulance squad with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information or home video surveillance footage is asked to contact township police Officer Steve Garrison of the Traffic Safety Unit at 609-652-3705.

AtlantiCare paramedics also assisted.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments