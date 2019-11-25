MAYS LANDING — An 18-year-old Galloway Township man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, county Sheriff Eric Scheffler said.
Chase Warriner on Thursday allegedly posted to Instagram that "ACIT will be shot up on Monday," Scheffler said.
The threat made its way to Snapchat and was subsequently reported to school authorities by an ACIT student, Scheffler said.
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, assisted by Hamilton Township police, stationed additional personnel at the school Friday and Monday morning to ensure all students and staff were safe, Scheffler said.
Galloway police assisted with the investigation that determined Warriner had made the original post, Scheffler said. Warriner was charged with terroristic threats, false public alarm and child endangerment and was taken to the Atlantic County jail, Scheffler said.
