GALLOWAY — A township man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police found him with 50 bags of heroin and two grams of crack cocaine.
At 4:38 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East Jimmie Leeds Road for a report of a suspicious person allegedly selling drugs, according to a news release from the Galloway Township Police Department.
Officers stopped the vehicle in question, finding Adam B. Jones, 20, a passenger in the vehicle in possession of the heroin and cocaine, according to the release.
Jones was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.
Jones was released on a summons with a pending court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.