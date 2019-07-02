Galloway Township Police Department
GALLOWAY — A township man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police found him with 50 bags of heroin and two grams of crack cocaine.

At 4:38 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East Jimmie Leeds Road for a report of a suspicious person allegedly selling drugs, according to a news release from the Galloway Township Police Department.

Officers stopped the vehicle in question, finding Adam B. Jones, 20, a passenger in the vehicle in possession of the heroin and cocaine, according to the release.

Jones was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

Jones was released on a summons with a pending court date.

