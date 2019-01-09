GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a township man Tuesday after they say he gave his juvenile relative weapons during a fight with another teen.
Shamir James’ 15-year-old relative, a girl, was in a “mutual fight” with a 16-year-old girl at Navajo Court just after 4 p.m. Tuesday when he provided her with a stun gun and brass knuckles, both of which she used in the fight. Police said James pushed the girl off his relative multiple times “so she could maintain the dominant position in the altercation” and recorded the ordeal.
A release said the 16-year-old suffered minor injuries.
James, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and more, and is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
The 15-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, but was released and her charges are pending.
