MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township man has been convicted of murder in a 2015 fatal shooting, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
A jury found Dennis J. Munoz, 40, guilty of murder, witness tampering and weapons charges.
Munoz’s co-defendant, former Atlantic City Public Works employee Edwin Velazquez, 45, of Atlantic City, was acquitted of charges he was a co-conspirator and accomplice to the murder.
“Edwin has been very patient the last three years, and he has always maintained his innocence and he is thankful that the jury took their time in their deliberations,” said Velazquez’s attorney, Meg Hoerner. “His innocence was established and proven.”
On Nov. 9, 2015, police arrived at a home in the 5900 block of Elmhurst Drive in Mays Landing to find Michael Black, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. Black was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
Munoz was arrested Nov. 10, 2015, in Galloway. He is being held in the Cape May County jail, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 12.
