MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison in the fatal beating of his father in 2015, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
James Sopuch Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to aggravated manslaughter, admitting he beat his father, James Sopuch Sr., to death using two baseball bats, Tyner said in a news release. He was sentenced Dec. 6.
Sopuch Sr., 60, was found dead April 25, 2015, at the home he shared with his son on Trotters Lane in Galloway. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Sopuch Jr. must serve at least 85% of his sentence under the No Early Release Act.
— Press staff reports
