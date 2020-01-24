GALLOWAY — Three township men have been charged with attempted murder in a 2018 shooting that left a man wounded, police announced Friday morning.
Navail Washington, 22, Isiah Tolbert, 21, and Shemar Jackson, 19, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, as well as weapons and related charges, according to a news release from township police.
Washington is also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of heroin by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.
After 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, police responded to Building #2 of Federal Court for a report of a man who with a gunshot wound, police said. An investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division revealed three suspects, who had approached the man outside the residence and fired three shots at him.
One of the shots hit the man in the abdomen, and the other two shots were unaccounted for, police said. A 14-month investigation, which included the use of video surveillance and cell phone information, lead police to identify the three men that were present at the time of the shooting.
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim.
Washington and Tolbert are housed in the Atlantic County jail, and Jackson is in Ocean County jail.
The Ocean and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Offices assisted in the investigation.
