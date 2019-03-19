GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Three Atlantic County residents were charged Saturday with drug offenses after being pulled over, police said.
At 1:34 a.m., Officer Rich Arroyo Jr. conducted a motor vehicle stop on the White Horse Pike near Damson Avenue.
The vehicle was occupied by driver Eric Paige, 40, of Galloway, and passengers Ashley L. Cenneno, 27, of Galloway, and Saleema Wade, 33, of Atlantic City, police said.
A search of the vehicle by a police dog resulted in the recovery of 126 wax folds containing suspected heroin, eight bags of suspected crack cocaine, 10 vials of suspected crack cocaine and less than 50 grams of marijuana, police said. Paige also was in possession of $1,523 in cash, police said.
Paige, Cenneno and Wade were charged with possession and distribution of heroin, possession and distribution of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paige was released on a summons, while Cenneno and Wade were sent to the Atlantic County jail on unrelated charges, police said.
