GALLOWAY — Township police seized 618 bags of heroin, marijuana and $1,000 in cash during a stop Thursday afternoon, charging the Egg Harbor City driver, police said.
At about 4:23 p.m., police stopped Jason S. Cintron, 35, at the intersection of South County Boulevard and West Dahlia Avenue, according to a news release from the Galloway Police Department. They found the heroin and marijuana, and charged Cintron with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.
His car, along with the cash, were seized pending asset forfeiture proceedings, according to the release.
Cintron was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos, and was then released on a summons with a future court date.
