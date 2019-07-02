GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police seized 618 bags of heroin, marijuana and $1,000 in cash during a vehicle stop Thursday afternoon, charging the Egg Harbor City driver.
At 4:23 p.m., police stopped Jason S. Cintron, 35, at South County Boulevard and West Dahlia Avenue, police said in a news release. They found the heroin and marijuana, and charged Cintron with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.
His car and cash were seized pending asset forfeiture proceedings, police said.
Cintron was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and released on a summons.
