GALLOWAY — Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a possible attempted abduction of a 17-year-old girl.
At 11:40 a.m., township police received a call from a parent reporting that someone had tried to abduct their daughter as she was walking home from school, according to a post of the police department’s Facebook page. Officers found the girl on East Jimmie Leeds Road and took her home.
The 17-year-old, who police have not identified, told officers that she was walking home from school on East Great Creek Road when a car approached her, the driver honking the horn, according to the post. The car pulled next to the girl, who heard the seat belt click and the door open as the driver exited.
She ran to a nearby home, where she called her parents, police said.
The girl described the car as a tan, older model “soccer mom” minivan with tinted rear windows, police said. She described the driver as an African American male in his late twenties or early thirties with scruffy facial hair and wearing a white t-shirt with writing on the front.
The driver didn’t have any conversation with the girl, police said, and there are no other descriptors to provide at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Galloway Township Police Department 609-652-3705.
