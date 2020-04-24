GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged Friday for keeping his business open in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders under the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.
Rafi Naman, 39, was warned three times that the Tobacco Outlet on Jimmie Leads Road was not an essential business and must remain closed, police said in a news release.
Police were alerted by other nonessential businesses currently closed that Naman was operating out of the rear of the business and posting on social media that the Tobacco Outlet was still open. Officers arrived at the business at 3 p.m. Friday to find Raman selling to customers, police said.
He was advised to close the business and charged with violation of the governor's order.
Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
