GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old township man was arrested Sunday with about 3.6 pounds of marijuana, police said.
David J. Martinez was charged with drug possession and distribution, police said. Martinez was held in the Atlantic County jail pending court.
Officers responded Sunday to the 400 block of Eighth Avenue for a disturbance. A resident was packaging and distributing drugs from the residence, police said.
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the marijuana along with THC-infused edibles, vaping oils and wax, a scale and packaging materials as well as more than 50 alprazolam pills, a medication used to treat anxiety, police said.
