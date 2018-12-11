GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police arrested three people they believe stole items from a warehouse on the White Horse Pike on Tuesday.
Police received a call from someone who said they saw the people removing items from the warehouse in the 600 block of the pike, Detective Sgt. Kevin Welsh said.
Upon arrival, officers found tire tracks leading from the building. While they checked the area on foot, they saw two people walking along the railroad tracks picking up scrap metal, Welsh said.
A third person was found with a vehicle stuck in the mud near the warehouse, Welsh said. The vehicle contained stolen items from the burglary, he said.
Franklin Gorham Jr., 24, of Galloway, Jesse Walker, 31, of Absecon, and Shannon Carty, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, were charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Welsh said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.