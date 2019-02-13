GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 26-year old township woman was arrested on assault and drug charges Saturday night after police said she removed her clothing and assaulted officers.
Police responded to a home on Heavenly Valley Court about 11 p.m. for a noise complaint.
While speaking with resident Rhiannon V. Thompson about the complaint, police said Thompson removed her clothing and assaulted the responding officers.
Officers said they found evidence that led them to believe Thompson was involved in the manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance.
Police said they obtained a search warrant and seized what they described as a large amount of marijuana, wax marijuana, marijuana butter and marijuana edibles. The marijuana edibles consisted of cookies, brownies and cereal treats, all of which contained THC extracts. All of the marijuana edibles were packaged for distribution, police said.
Thompson was charged with distribution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, lewdness, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. She was released on a summons.
