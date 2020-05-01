AC police stock
ATLANTIC CITY — A Gloucester County man was charged Wednesday after police found heroin and a loaded gun in his car.

At 2:25 p.m., Lt. Daniel Corcoran saw Stefano Santiago, 24, driving on Pacific Avenue, police said in a news release. Santiago, who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, police said, parked his car in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue.

As Corcoran, along with Lt. Andrew Leonard, got to the car, Santiago was in the process of ripping open a bag of heroin, police said.

Upon Santiago's arrest, Corcoran found a loaded handgun in the center console of the car, police said.

Santiago was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a motor vehicle offense.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

 

