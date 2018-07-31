A Gloucester County man was charged with murder Tuesday in the 2011 death of a Vineland woman he was living with at the time, authorities said.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Tuesday that Daniel Brennan, 33, of Greenwich Township, was charged with the murder of Courtney Allen, 24.
Brennan and Allen were living together at 229 E. Walnut Road at the time of her death, Webb-McRae said in a news release.
According to the complaint-warrant, Allen was strangled at the home Dec. 31, 2011.
The charge comes after an investigation, cold-case review and additional follow-up efforts by the Vineland Police Department and the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the release said.
Anyone with additional information on Allen’s killing can call Vineland Detective Kevin Vai at 856-691-4111, ext. 4322, or prosecutor’s Detective Cara Kahn at 856-453-0486, ext. 13503.
