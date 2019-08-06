Wildwood PD

WILDWOOD — City police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Gloucester County teenager who allegedly kicked an arcade game on the Boardwalk, causing $500 in damage.

Shane O’Connor, 19, of Mantua Township, is charged with criminal mischief after kicking a coin pusher machine at Mariner’s Arcade at Morey’s Pier July 4, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. However, even after attempts to contact O’Connor, detectives have been unable to locate him.

Last month, city police posted a photo to the department’s Facebook page of a suspect they were looking for who was involved in an incident on the Boardwalk, but did not describe the incident.

After receiving multiple tips and reviewing surveillance footage captured inside the arcade as well as another video posted on social media, O’Connor was identified as the person who caused the damage, police said.

