ATLANTIC CITY — A Gloucester County woman was arrested early Friday after a crash that left herself and four others injured, police said.
India Wright, 23, of Westville, was driving with a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol, police said in a news release.
MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated manslaughter in a…
At 5:06 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Mediterranean Avenue for a report of a single-car crash, police said. There, they found a car engulfed in flames with all five people out of the car.
All were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with various injuries, police said, but all were expected to survive.
Surveillance video shows the car speeding west on Melrose Avenue approaching Route 30, then the vehicle continues straight, jumping the curb, crossing over the sidewalk and striking concrete barriers.
None of the people in the car were wearing a seat belt, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old city boy fatally shot Monday may not have been the intended ta…
Wright is charged with four counts of assault by auto, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspending license causing serious bodily injury and various motor vehicle offenses.
She was released on a summons with a future court date.
The city Fire Department responded to extinguish the blaze.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.