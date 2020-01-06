EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral and medical expenses for an 18-year-old township man who died early Saturday morning after a car crash has exceeded its goal.
The campaign, set up after Brayan Serrano died in a crash on Delaware Avenue in the Bargaintown section of the township, has raised over $6,000 less than a day after it was created, exceeding the goal of $4,500.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser.
The fundraiser aims to cover funeral and medical expenses, with any money left over going to charity or to others in need, according to the webpage.
Township police responded to Delaware Avenue about 12:38 a.m. Saturday for the accident, according to a news release from police. Serrano had lost control of his 2009 Nissan Altima while travelling around a bend in the road.
The car had lost traction, spun and slid off the roadway, hitting a utility pole on the driver’s side, police said. Serrano was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by the Bargaintown Fire Company.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information call the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.
