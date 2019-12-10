EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three good Samaritans helped two women out of a car after a crash Saturday night before the two cars involved burst into flames.
About 7:27 p.m., township police responded to a crash at Cates Road and West Jersey Avenue, according to a news release from the police department.
Shirley Dingle, 70, of Pleasantville, didn’t stop her 2013 Toyota Rav-4 at a stop sign while driving down Cates Road at the intersection, driving into the path of a 2011 Nissan Altima, police said their investigation showed. Quaaim James-Ward, 23, Mays Landing, was driving the Altima west on West Jersey Avenue when it hit Dingle’s car.
The crash sent both cars into a utility pole in the southwest corner of the intersection, police said. Dingle’s car was pushed onto the hood of the Altima and was pinned against the pole.
James-Ward and his passenger, Saequan Burton, 23, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, were able to get out of their car, but Dingle and her passenger, Jacquelin Bethea, 56, of Absecon, could not, police said.
Instead, the women were helped by Timothy Dlugosz and Juan Perez, both of Egg Harbor Township, and Jennifer Hauta, of Mays Landing, police said, before the cars were engulfed in flames.
James-Ward and Barton both refused medical care, but Dingle and Bethea were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, with non-life threatening injuries.
The Cardiff Fire Department, township EMS and Atlantic City Electric also responded, police said. The road was closed for about three hours during the investigation into the crash.
The investigation is ongoing by township police Officer Louis Poletis of the Traffic Safety Unit, and citations are pending further investigation, police said.
