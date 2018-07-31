MAYS LANDING — A 20-year-old Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in the Aug. 29, 2016, Atlantic City Expressway shootout that killed one and injured several more.
It was part of a week of gun violence in Atlantic County that started with the shootout, included a fatal shooting at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City and ended with the shooting of Atlantic City police Officer Josh Vadell, who survived.
There were at least 10 shootings with 11 victims across Atlantic County that week.
Yahshaun Stukes-Williams pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, county Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
Stukes-Williams also pleaded guilty on a separate indictment to second-degree distributing heroin in a public zone, third-degree distributing heroin for profit within Atlantic City and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.
The plea calls for a sentence of five years in state prison, with 3½ years before he is eligible for parole.
In June 2017, Devan Leggette, 21, of Pleasantville; Wilbert Demosthenes, 25, of Pleasantville; and Anthony Hicks, 24, of Mays Landing, were indicted on charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and serious bodily injury, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
State Police said the shootout began on a local road about 3 p.m. and ended with a bullet-riddled SUV being found at the Wawa near Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township.
Rosemond Octavius, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was killed in a Nissan Maxima that ended up on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway near mile marker 40.
Police arrested and filed weapons charges against Anthony Hicks, 24, of Mays Landing, who was also in the Maxima.
Four others were injured in a white sport utility vehicle that was hit by gunfire at least 21 times and drove on a bare rim to a parking lot at the Wawa on the Airport Circle, where emergency crews responded.
Lenardo Caro, 24, of Little Egg Harbor Township; Stukes-Williams, 19 and of Mays Landing at the time; Shaun Stukes, 38, of Atlantic City; and a 16-year-old boy were injured and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. They were charged with weapons offenses. The adults also were charged with employing a juvenile in a crime.
Stukes-Williams is in the Atlantic County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 31 before Judge Donna Taylor.
