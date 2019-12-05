Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Three males were arrested and two handguns recovered in separate incidents Wednesday in the resort, police said Thursday.

At 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, Officers Valmir Loga and Jeffrey Hannon saw Tyrone Ford, 18, of Mays Landing, walking on Atlantic Avenue entering the Atlantic City Bus Terminal, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

Ford had active warrants for his arrest. The officers stopped Ford before he got on a bus and arrested him. Ford had a satchel underneath his jacket that contained a loaded handgun, Fair said.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Detectives Darrin Lorady and Alberto Valles were conducting surveillance around Stanley Holmes Village, Fair said.

They saw two people walking on Bay Avenue, a small alleyway, Fair said.

One of the two wore a ski mask covering a portion of their face. The detectives attempted to speak with the pair when they split up and ran. The detectives apprehended a 17-year-old city boy in the 300 block of North Ocean Avenue. The boy was found in possession of a loaded handgun, Fair said.

The detectives found the second suspect at Pennsylvania Avenue and Absecon Boulevard, Fair said.

Oscar Euceda, 18, of the city, again ran from the detectives, Fair said. He was apprehended after entering a local convenience store in an attempt to hide. Euceda was found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana, Fair said.

Ford was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and contempt of court. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The 17-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City, Fair said.

Euceda was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He was released on a summons, Fair said.

