ABSECON — Police responded to an address on Marin Drive Tuesday afternoon for a report of gunshots fired in a residence near Holy Spirit High School.
Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. and learned that no one was injured by the gunfire, police said in a news release. The victim told police the suspects fled east along West California Avenue.
Pleasantville police officers and a K-9 unit from Linwood assisted in setting up a perimeter and search, but no suspects were located, police said.
Due to the close proximity of Holy Spirit and Giggles & Scribbles Daycare, both facilities were placed on a short lockdown, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-641-0667 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-8477.
