HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Officers arrested two Mays Landing men Thursday after one of them tried to hide a gun during a motor vehicle stop, police said.
At 3:17 p.m., officers pulled over a silver 2002 Acura on Almond Street following a 911 call about an erratic driver.
During the stop, officers saw rear passenger Julianni Nunez stuff an object into a boot on the floor of the car, police said. Nunez refused to follow officers' commands, and a struggle ensued, which led to Nunez being removed from the vehicle. Officers ultimately found marijuana on Nunez and a .22 caliber handgun inside the boot.
Officers and Nunez were treated for minor injuries at the scene by members of the township Rescue Squad.
Nunez, 20, was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess weapons, transporting weapons, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana under 50 grams. He was lodged in the Atlantic County jail.
Driver Antoyane McCall, 20, was arrested on an unrelated warrant and taken to the jail.
A 17-year-old front passenger, also of Mays Landing, was not charged.
