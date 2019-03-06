HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing woman was arrested last month after police found a pound of marijuana in her car after a report of erratic driving.
Just before 2 a.m. Feb. 20, police responded to Cologne Drive near Oakcrest Drive and pulled over Mary Consalvo, 64. Officers saw a "large, clear bag of suspected marijuana" in the car.
Consalvo was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and motor vehicle offenses.
She was released on a summons.
— Colt Shaw
