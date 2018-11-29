HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged Thursday with stabbing the woman he lived with.
At 9:24 a.m., officers arrived in the 7500 block of Weymouth Road for a reported stabbing, police said.
The victim, a 53-year-old woman, sustained three stab wounds and two puncture wounds stemming from a dispute with the suspect, identified as Harry Jacobs, 58, police said.
The victim was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City man was charged with burglary, theft and criminal misch…
Officers located Jacobs inside the home and arrested him. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
Jacobs was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending court.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.