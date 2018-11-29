HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged Thursday with stabbing the woman he lived with.

At 9:24 a.m., officers arrived in the 7500 block of Weymouth Road for a reported stabbing, police said.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, sustained three stab wounds and two puncture wounds stemming from a dispute with the suspect, identified as Harry Jacobs, 58, police said.

The victim was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers located Jacobs inside the home and arrested him. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Jacobs was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending court.

