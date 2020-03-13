MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man was convicted Friday in a September 2017 shooting that killed one man and wounded several others, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Matthew Gonzalez, 29, was found guilty of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm without a permit, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree attempted bribery and first-degree witness tampering.

According to authorities, about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2017, a fight broke out at the Brandywood apartment complex in the township. During the fight, Gonzalez opened fire, killing Taufeeq Mitchell and injuring three others.

"This incident occurred at a neighborhood cookout where there were children present and could have claimed more lives," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. "This verdict sends a message that drug dealers and killers will not terrorize communities and then intimidate witnesses from testifying against them."

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24.

