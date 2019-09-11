MAYS LANDING — A Hammonton business owner is accused of stealing funds from his own business, filing fraudulent tax returns and money laundering, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
On Aug. 28, an Atlantic County grand jury indicted Pat L. Christopher, 67, on four counts of money laundering and two counts of theft. Additionally, Christopher was indicted for allegedly fraudulently filing income tax returns with the state and failing to pay income tax on unreported income over five years.
Christopher was the co-owner and president of Christopher Construction Company LLC.
According to an investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit, Christopher stole about $1.1 million from the company and its co-owners for about 10 years. Christopher allegedly reported certain transactions as business expenses, but was found to be using the company business account to pay his own credit expenses. A review of Christopher’s tax returns showed he did not report the additional funds on his taxes for about five years.
Money laundering, a first-degree charge, carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in state prison.
