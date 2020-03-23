HAMMONTON — Police are looking for information after a man claiming to be checking for water contamination allegedly stole jewelry from a town resident.
At 4:34 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about a suspicious person, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A man had asked a resident at 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Road to enter the home to check for water contamination.
The homeowner let the man in and later reported jewelry missing, police said.
The man was described as white or Hispanic, wearing a light green shirt that was covering his mouth, yellow coveralls and black gloves, according to the post. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 609-561-4000.
Town officials are not sending people to homes to check for water issues, police said.
“If someone comes to your door requesting entry, verify credentials by contacting the appropriate authorities or call the Hammonton Police Department to respond out prior to letting someone in,” according to the post. “As urged before with vehicles burglaries, keep your doors locked at home, as we are all where we need to be at the moment during this event.”
