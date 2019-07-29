Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — A driver honked his horn and onlookers stood outside their homes on Maryland Avenue as dozens of residents with sandwich bags and water walked down the street toward the bay Monday night.
One woman on her front step joined in the cheers.
"Each one reach one," she chanted, waving her cellphone in the air.
The march started at the New Shiloh Baptist Church on Atlantic Avenue. There, community leaders and residents met to push for an end to the recent violence in the city that has claimed the lives of three local teens.
Community leaders and residents gathered for a prayer session against recent violence in the city and marched around Atlantic City's Back Maryland neighborhood Monday night. (July 29, 2019)
"Let's not kid ourselves, the people we need to help are not here," said City Councilman Marty Small Sr., announcing efforts to bring programs to areas of Atlantic City at high risk of violent crimes during a community prayer session and march at the New Shiloh Baptist Church. (July 29, 2019)
Kathy Nicastro, of Atlantic City, prays with the community outside of New Shiloh Baptist Church on Monday night. Community leaders and residents gathered for a prayer session against recent violence in the city and a march around the Back Maryland neighborhood Monday night. For more photos from the event, see PressofAC.com.
"Let's not kid ourselves, the people we need to help are not here," said City Councilman Marty Small Sr., announcing efforts to bring programs to areas of Atlantic City at high risk of violent crimes during a community prayer session and march at the New Shiloh Baptist Church. (July 29, 2019)
Kathy Nicastro, of Atlantic City, prays with the community outside of New Shiloh Baptist Church on Monday night. Community leaders and residents gathered for a prayer session against recent violence in the city and a march around the Back Maryland neighborhood Monday night.
The "My City Needs Prayer Movement" organized the march and has held prayer sessions at numerous locations across the county every Monday since early July. The events are run by Tamika Floyd, Shalanda Austin and Lonniyell, who declined to give her last name but instead said she and her partners use the last name "the community."
Local leaders got up to speak about the city's challenge at the podium as three body bags were placed on the ground.
"Many mentors are here," Lonniyell said. "I'm looking at some survivors that have been through some stuff. That have seen some bodies in the body bags. That have lived through some abuse. That have went through some hard times, and you're still keeping your heads up."
"Let's really be honest with each other. The people that we need to affect are not here. We've got to go into those communities, touch those kids and send a loud and clear message," Councilman Marty Small said.
State assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato also spoke, praising the city for its gathering, but pushing for it to continue past one night.
"We must learn that we must love each other and not hate," Mazzeo said.
Chants started as the crowd marched down Delaware Avenue including, "Each one reach one," "Hands up, guns down," "Stop your silence, stop the violence," and "We love Atlantic City."
"This community is who I am," said 23 year-old Genesis Hart. "Now to see my age and younger be victims of pointless crimes and dying when we're all supposed to be getting married and having families right now is pretty sad. It breaks my heart."
Hart is in college in New York, but came home for summer break.
"I felt like I needed to come home to take care of home to make sure that people can live as happy a life as I want to live, too," she said.
The march ended at the baseball field at the Brigantine Boulevard Playground where community members spoke and a final prayer session was held.
"This is not going to be our last movement. Every month, we will do a movement in different ways so you can see that somebody is going to be consistent," Lonniyell said. "Consistency is what counts."
