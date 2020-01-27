MAYS LANDING — The detention hearing for a Margate man accused of beating his father, former professional baseball player Bobby Woods, with a golf club was postponed Monday after he was kept at the jail due to medical issues.
Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon, was slated to appear before Judge Donna M. Taylor in Atlantic County Superior Court.
However, he was not brought to the courthouse from the county jail due to medical issues, according to court staff.
Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws, who represents the state in the matter, said that she was going to request a three-day postponement, “but we have since found out the defendant wasn’t able to be brought over due to some mental status issue.”
Taylor rescheduled the hearing for 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Judge, I’m ready for the hearing today,” said Mark Roddy, Woods Jr.’s lawyer. “I’ll be ready on Thursday.”
Officials allege Woods Jr. bludgeoned his father, 70-year-old Robert Woods Sr., in the head, neck and hands before leaving him in the city home they share.
Woods Sr. was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for a fractured skull, bruising to the back, abrasions to the head and back and lacerations to the head, neck and hands.
City police said Friday that Woods Sr. was still in critical condition.
Ellen Ocasio, of Egg Harbor Township, said Friday that she was shocked by the crime. Woods Sr. is her daughter’s batting coach and she described him as a pillar of the community.
“Everybody knows the name Bobby Woods,” Ocasio said. “He’s just very thorough and very informative and explained every step. Her first high school game ever, her first time up, she hit her first in-the-park home run.”
She described him as positive and friendly, adding that he’s also down-to-Earth and humble.
“Anybody that would want to do that to Bobby, it’s appalling,” Ocasio said. “My dad’s the same age. It’s just crazy.”
About 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, city police responded to the home the father and son share in the first block of Bayside Court, for a report of an injured man, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
After sending Woods Sr. to the hospital for treatment, police recovered a bloody golf club and a bloodied pair of pants from the home, according to the affidavit. The 911 caller told police the pants belonged to Woods Jr., who was arrested later that day.
Pam Walcoff, of Linwood, taught physical education with Woods Sr. for a decade at Slaybaugh Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township, she said.
“Bobby was just the nicest, nicest person in the world,” she said. “Never said a negative thing about anybody. Just would do anything to help you. Just an amazingly nice guy.
“Just praying for him and hoping he’s going to have speedy recovery,” she said.
Woods Sr. grew up in the city, played shortstop and third base for the Chicago Cubs organization before returning to the area in the mid-1970s for coaching and clinics. The father and son filmed an instructional DVD together, “Mom Can you Teach Me How to Hit?” filmed in New York’s Central Park. He also was a gym teacher in the Egg Harbor Township school district and ran a youth baseball camp.
Woods Jr. is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
