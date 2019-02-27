MAYS LANDING — A detention hearing for a man accused of holding three women captive and forcing them into prostitution was rescheduled for Monday, according to the Criminal Case Management Office of Atlantic County Superior Court.
El Joshua, 36, of Mays Landing, was set to appear Wednesday in front of Judge Jeffery M. Waldman. He will now appear before Judge Patricia Wild.
Joshua trafficked three adult women out of his Pearce Road home and used violence to make them engage in prostitution and domestic servitude, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities said Joshua supplied the women with heroin and used coercion to get them to perform sexual acts. It’s unclear how long Joshua is accused of holding the women captive.
One woman escaped through a window of the house Dec. 19 and alerted authorities to Joshua's operation, officials said.
Joshua was charged last Thursday with five counts of human trafficking, two counts of criminal restraint and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
