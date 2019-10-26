MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A bag of heroin was found in a child's candy sack at a Trunk or Treat event Friday in the Rio Grande section of the township, police said Saturday.
A parent was checking their child's bag and found what was believed to be heroin after attending the event at the Shore Family Success Center on Route 47, police said in a news release.
Police are investigating and advise parents and guardians who attended the Trunk or Treat — an organized event during which children go from car to car soliciting candy — to check their children's candy bags thoroughly and contact police if they find anything suspicious.
