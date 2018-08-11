A doctor from Cape May County was among five who lost their licenses last month due to abuse of opioid prescriptions, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced.
The State Board of Medical Examiners has revoked the license of William F. Mclay, 74, of Cape May Court House, for allegedly engaging in the indiscriminate prescribing of Oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall and other drugs to his patients without a medical purpose.
A call to the number publicly listed for Mclay went to an answering machine that said all records were transferred to Dr. Burton A. Waisbren, also in Cape May Court House.
“I’m so sorry to say that this office is permanently closed due to my medical illness," Mclay said on the message.
Waisbren has not returned a request for comment.
Investigators from the Division of Consumer Affairs began inspecting Mclay in February, reviewing his Main Street medical office and patient records. At the time, Mclay, who holds a doctor of osteopathy degree, agreed to retire and surrender his license for permanent revocation.
Under the terms of an order issued July 16 by the state, Mclay is permanently barred from managing, overseeing, supervising, or influencing the practice of medicine or provision of health care activities, including testifying as an expert witness in New Jersey.
He also cannot charge, receive or share in any fee for professional services rendered by others, and must divest himself from any current and future financial interest in or benefit from the practice of medicine.
“Doctors are entrusted with the authority to prescribe dangerous drugs, but it is a power they must wield responsibly — and it is a power that will be revoked if they fail to adhere to their professional standards,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Physicians who indiscriminately prescribe dangerous drugs for profit are no better than street-corner drug dealers, and we will do everything we can to protect our communities from such danger.”
Other doctors targeted in this action are Jose Leyson, 72, of Long Valley; Kevin T. Custis, 51, of Bell Meade; Bonnie Chen, 54, of Fairfield; and Anthony Enrico Jr., 60, of North Haledon.
“All five of these doctors allegedly engaged in conduct that endangered patient lives and brought shame to their professions, some of whom will do time in federal prison for their actions,” said Paul R. Rodríguez, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Revoking their licenses is the final step in holding them accountable for their alleged conduct and removing their malignant presence from the medical profession.”
Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed health care professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or calling 800-242-5846 (toll-free within New Jersey) or 973-504-6200.
