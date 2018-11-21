Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Megan Herbein, 16, of Egg Harbor Township, lost her dad nearly four years ago to an overdose. She is one of the many children in the country who have lost a parent to the opioid epidemic. Herbein recently raised more than $1,000 to donate to the Hope One mobile addiction treatment van in Atlantic County in the hopes of helping others who suffer with the same disease as her father.
The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation unveiled the county’s Hope One mobile addiction outreach van in August in an effort to bring more prevention, treatment and recovery services to people suffering from opioid addiction.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Megan Herbein sat on the floor in front of a full wall of mirrors in a makeshift dance studio in her home.
In front of her was a framed pictured of her father, Rich Herbein, who would have celebrated his 49th birthday this month had he not died of an overdose nearly four years ago.
Megan, a 16-year-old junior at Egg Harbor Township High School, is one of many children who have lost a parent or caregiver to addiction.
Though she can’t bring her father back, Megan and her family are making sure his memory lives on by helping others, they said.
“He was always extremely happy, making jokes, nice to strangers,” she said. “I’m more comfortable talking about it (addiction) now, because I like telling people how he was. It (addiction) has negative connotations with it, and he was just so good.”
Megan was only 12 years old when her father died.
Deaths from opioid addiction have sharply risen in the past five years. Rich was among 1,304 drug-related deaths in New Jersey in 2014. Deaths so far in 2018 are more than double that number, according to state data.
To help get people connected with treatment and services, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and his office formed a coalition of providers and advocate organizations earlier this year to form the Hope One mobile addiction outreach van.
Megan Herbein's mother, Leslie Sanders, told her about the Hope One project after finding out about the initiative through social media, she said.
It was around Halloween, just before Rich’s birthday Nov. 10, and Megan said she wanted to raise money in honor of her dad.
“She emailed everyone for money, and the message kept getting passed on,” Sanders said. “It was nice because even friends of Rich’s that we didn’t really know were making donations.”
Within 10 days, Megan raised $1,100, and more checks kept coming in even after she made the initial donation to the Hope One van.
“It’s powerful and exciting all at once to have anyone individually come forward to want to help, but someone of her age to be able to take tragedy in her life and turn it into something positive is amazing,” Scheffler said. “I know I wasn’t that aware at her age.”
Megan knew something was happening with her dad, especially by the time her parents separated, but didn’t know the details. Sanders said her two older daughters, Megan’s half-sisters, knew more because of their ages.
“It was tumultuous. She (Megan) knew more as she was getting older,” Sanders said. “It was hard, because she idolized Rich.”
Regina Cappuccio, Rich’s mother, said her son struggled with addiction for much of his adult life. Cappuccio, who lost her only child that day, said the family was pretty open about how Rich died and his addiction.
Megan said they want to make the fundraising an annual thing and look for opportunities to volunteer. She, her mother and grandmother are already thinking of ways to raise more money next year.
The most important thing, she said, was to make people understand that her father was more than his addiction.
Rich was the kind of dad who went to dance competitions, made stops for roller coaster rides on the boardwalk and drove his daughter to school most mornings, even that one time when, out of shyness, Megan refused to go to school unless they brought the family cat — which he did, at the cost of getting scratched up.
“I would want them (other kids) to know that they might not be able to just stop right away,” Megan said. “And know that it’s not your fault. It’s not because they don’t love you.”
For more information about Hope One and upcoming locations, see hopeoneac.com.
Chad L. Harper, 38, of Galloway Township and Orlando, Florida. Pictured with his daughter, Gabrielle.
02/03/79 – 10/20/17
"Chad was a charismatic person, he lived and loved life. Chad grew up in New Jersey and was working at the House of Blues in Disney Springs Florida at the time of his death. Chad loved his family, especially his daughter Gabrielle.
"We will forever miss him, our hearts are broken." -Laurie Johns-Devito, his mother
"My child may have died; but my love - and my motherhood - never will." -C.S. Lewis
Born Dec. 26, 1981. Hartley passed away of a heroin overdose on March 15, 2015.
“Hopefully everyone with an addiction sees the pictures of our loved ones that are gone, will seek out the help that they need to overcome their addiction. I miss my son everyday, he will forever be in my heart.” -Patti Nugent, his mother.
Died from a heroin overdose on Sept. 28, 2015. He left behind his two daughters, 4 and 19, his long-time girlfriend and his family. He is missed every single day.
“While he wasn’t able to save himself from addiction he did save 5 lives from organ donation and that helped us through his loss because he was the type to give you the shirt off his back and feed whoever needed to eat. He had the biggest heart.”
“She was full of life, ambitious, and had the biggest heart. My sister was more than her addiction and I always want her to be remembered for the beautiful soul she was. Rest peacefully my guardian angel.” -Amanda Endicott, her sister
“He battled with his addiction to heroin for 10 years. Before that, my father was clean and sober from all mind altering substances for 25 years. He was in a car accident and prescribed pills, which lead to shooting heroin. He left behind his wife of 35 years, his daughter and two grandchildren. Fly high daddy fly high! I hope I make you proud!” -Brandy Henkes, his daughter
“Justin was my boyfriend for seven years. We lived together in Philadelphia after I finished college so I could find a job. He went to rehab on Valentine’s Day 2012. After rehab, he seemed like he was finally ready to get clean and almost had a new outlook on life, even after only being approved for a 28-day inpatient rehabilitation program. Unfortunately, Justin relapsed one day while I was at work and I found him dead in our apartment when I got home. Justin was a Union 351 Electrician. The most important thing in his life was working hard, taking care of and being with his family, friends and me. I miss him and think about him everyday.” -Julia Mastalski, his girlfriend
“There’s always gonna be another mountain I’m always gonna wanna make it move Always gonna be an uphill battle Sometimes I’m gonna have to lose Ain’t about how fast I get there Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side It’s the climb” Love, Mom and Dad, sisters, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews
"Our son Jesse passed away from a heroin overdose on May 29, 2016. He left behind a daughter only 8 months old and a family who loved him deeply. He was kind, witty and full of dreams! If he had a choice he wouldn't have chosen this disease. He had too much to live for!" -Linda Flynn, his mother
Brandon D. Cooper, 29, Villas section of Lower Township
"A quote comes to mind: 'Goodbyes hurt the most, when the story was not finished...' It’s up to us, your family and friends, to share your story and keep your memory alive. By raising awareness of this growing epidemic, hopefully we will reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and will help someone regain control of their life. We will continue to share your story, your memory will live on and your death will not be for nothing, we promise you."
"Forever 24, loved and missed beyond measure. Our lives are forever changed without you here with us.
He fought hard started with alcohol in middle school and escalated to heroin. 13 plus rehabs, 2 sober living, 11 overdoses. Maximum time clean and sober was approx. 3 years, 8 months. Related and gone in less than a year.
Barber died on Aug. 21, 2011 from a heroin overdose. He had just finished a 2 month rehabilitation program and had a steady job.
"Rob was a very caring and loving young man. He was a talented soccer player with college team experience. He had many friends and a fun loving personality. His parents and sister, along with many other relatives and friends, miss him every day." -Janice Barber, his mother
Amber Nicole Ciccarelli, 26, of Little Egg Harbor Township
10/25/1990 — 10/28/2016
“My beautiful, intelligent, kind, the light in every room, dean’s list, center of our universe, granddaughter, Amber Nicole Ciccarelli. She fought the disease so hard and we thought that she had beat the devil. We never gave up on her, but she was doing so well that we stopped looking for signs. Our world shattered on Oct. 28, 2016, when I went to her room to wake her up and found her dead from an overdose. She left behind many broken hearts — life will never be the same.” -Patrick Rush, her grandfather
“When Michael lost his battle with addiction, we lost a son, brother, uncle, friend, confidant, and hero. Michael was the most loyal, generous, devoted, loving, and talented human we’ve known. He had this infectious laugh and sense of humor that could brighten our darkest days. But because of addiction, he just couldn’t brighten his own. We loved him with all of our hearts and will continue to miss him every single day.”
“Duncan was a smart, funny, and handsome boy. He loved playing baseball and hockey. He played the tuba in junior high and high school. A month before he died, we signed a 'contract for life'. He had a new job, a car, and a plan. Then he relapsed and was arrested. He was embarrassed, sad, and lonely. He didn't want to go back to jail. He was in trouble with an Atlantic City gang as well as the police. And so he left us without a goodbye." -Caren Fitzpatrick, his mom
“My amazing son was taken way too soon from his sister and I. One fatal decision was all it took. No second chance, no chance for Narcan, rehab, jail, drug court, detox, nothing. 💔 RIP Billy Egan, we love and miss you so much.” -Rebecca Egan, his mother.
Kyle graduated from Oakcrest High School in 2001 and from Johnson and Wales University in 2006 with a degree in criminal justice. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting with his father and uncle, Paul, but his greatest love was spending time with his daughter, Maddie.
“I am a 16 year old girl from Hammonton and I am determined to stop the heroin epidemic in my father’s name. My dad was the craziest, funniest, happiest man I knew, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” said Makayla McLaughlin, his daughter.
“Jesse fought a long hard battle in the war of addiction. He always helped his fellow addicts with a smile, encouragement and a helping hand. He was loved by many and dearly missed.” -Molly Alber, his mother