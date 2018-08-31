Families keep loved ones' memories alive on Overdose Awareness Day

Thank you for Reading!
Over 200 purple balloons tied to shoes belonging to someone lost to drug overdose, sit on the lawn of the Lighthouse in Cape May Court House. The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Lisa Eachus, of Northfield, takes photos of the 200 balloons at the Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, which were tied to the shoes of those who died by drug overdose. The church held an Overdose Awareness Day event Thursday, calling attention to the epidemic of drug addiction and offering support to bereaved families. See more photos at PressofAC.com. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City) Aug 30, 2018,
Loraine McCullen of Cape May Court House, was a speakert of the Overdose Awareness event and displays a photo of her son Tommy who was lost to overdose last April. The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Jesse and Lori Clark, of Cape May Court House, wear T-shirts with an image of their son-in-law Chris Karolyl, who died by overdose. The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Vanessa Vitolo was the keynote speaker of the Overdose Awareness event. The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Loraine McCullen of Cape May Court House, speaks of her son Tommy who was lost to overdose last April. The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Kreni DiAntonio of Cape May Court House, talks of loosing her son to overdose. The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House, held an Overdose Awareness Day event, Thursday Aug 30, 2018, raising awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction and support for the families of those lost to overdose. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Chad L. Harper, 38, of Galloway Township and Orlando, Florida. Pictured with his daughter, Gabrielle.
02/03/79 – 10/20/17
"Chad was a charismatic person, he lived and loved life. Chad grew up in New Jersey and was working at the House of Blues in Disney Springs Florida at the time of his death. Chad loved his family, especially his daughter Gabrielle.
"We will forever miss him, our hearts are broken." -Laurie Johns-Devito, his mother
"My child may have died; but my love - and my motherhood - never will." -C.S. Lewis
Died from a heroin overdose on Sept. 28, 2015. He left behind his two daughters, 4 and 19, his long-time girlfriend and his family. He is missed every single day.
“While he wasn’t able to save himself from addiction he did save 5 lives from organ donation and that helped us through his loss because he was the type to give you the shirt off his back and feed whoever needed to eat. He had the biggest heart.”
“She was full of life, ambitious, and had the biggest heart. My sister was more than her addiction and I always want her to be remembered for the beautiful soul she was. Rest peacefully my guardian angel.” -Amanda Endicott, her sister
Hartley passed away of a heroin overdose on March 15, 2015.
“Hopefully everyone with an addiction sees the pictures of our loved ones that are gone,will seek out the help that they need to overcome their addiction. I miss my son everyday, he will forever be in my heart.” -Patti Nugent, his mother.
“He battled with his addiction to heroin for 10 years. Before that, my father was clean and sober from all mind altering substances for 25 years. He was in a car accident and prescribed pills, which lead to shooting heroin. He left behind his wife of 35 years, his daughter and two grandchildren. Fly high daddy fly high! I hope I make you proud!” -Brandy Henkes, his daughter
“Justin was my boyfriend for seven years. We lived together in Philadelphia after I finished college so I could find a job. He went to rehab on Valentine’s Day 2012. After rehab, he seemed like he was finally ready to get clean and almost had a new outlook on life, even after only being approved for a 28-day inpatient rehabilitation program. Unfortunately, Justin relapsed one day while I was at work and I found him dead in our apartment when I got home. Justin was a Union 351 Electrician. The most important thing in his life was working hard, taking care of and being with his family, friends and me. I miss him and think about him everyday.” -Julia Mastalski, his girlfriend
“There’s always gonna be another mountain I’m always gonna wanna make it move Always gonna be an uphill battle Sometimes I’m gonna have to lose Ain’t about how fast I get there Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side It’s the climb” Love, Mom and Dad, sisters, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews
"Our son Jesse passed away from a heroin overdose on May 29, 2016. He left behind a daughter only 8 months old and a family who loved him deeply. He was kind, witty and full of dreams! If he had a choice he wouldn't have chosen this disease. He had too much to live for!" -Linda Flynn, his mother
Brandon D. Cooper, 29, Villas section of Lower Township
"A quote comes to mind: 'Goodbyes hurt the most, when the story was not finished...' It’s up to us, your family and friends, to share your story and keep your memory alive. By raising awareness of this growing epidemic, hopefully we will reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and will help someone regain control of their life. We will continue to share your story, your memory will live on and your death will not be for nothing, we promise you."
"Forever 24, loved and missed beyond measure. Our lives are forever changed without you here with us.
He fought hard started with alcohol in middle school and escalated to heroin. 13 plus rehabs, 2 sober living, 11 overdoses. Maximum time clean and sober was approx. 3 years, 8 months. Related and gone in less than a year.
Barber died on Aug. 21, 2011 from a heroin overdose. He had just finished a 2 month rehabilitation program and had a steady job.
"Rob was a very caring and loving young man. He was a talented soccer player with college team experience. He had many friends and a fun loving personality. His parents and sister, along with many other relatives and friends, miss him every day." -Janice Barber, his mother
Amber Nicole Ciccarelli, 26, of Little Egg Harbor Township
10/25/1990 — 10/28/2016
“My beautiful, intelligent, kind, the light in every room, dean’s list, center of our universe, granddaughter, Amber Nicole Ciccarelli. She fought the disease so hard and we thought that she had beat the devil. We never gave up on her, but she was doing so well that we stopped looking for signs. Our world shattered on Oct. 28, 2016, when I went to her room to wake her up and found her dead from an overdose. She left behind many broken hearts — life will never be the same.” -Patrick Rush, her grandfather
“When Michael lost his battle with addiction, we lost a son, brother, uncle, friend, confidant, and hero. Michael was the most loyal, generous, devoted, loving, and talented human we’ve known. He had this infectious laugh and sense of humor that could brighten our darkest days. But because of addiction, he just couldn’t brighten his own. We loved him with all of our hearts and will continue to miss him every single day.”
“Duncan was a smart, funny, and handsome boy. He loved playing baseball and hockey. He played the tuba in junior high and high school. A month before he died, we signed a 'contract for life'. He had a new job, a car, and a plan. Then he relapsed and was arrested. He was embarrassed, sad, and lonely. He didn't want to go back to jail. He was in trouble with an Atlantic City gang as well as the police. And so he left us without a goodbye." -Caren Fitzpatrick, his mom
“My amazing son was taken way too soon from his sister and I. One fatal decision was all it took. No second chance, no chance for Narcan, rehab, jail, drug court, detox, nothing. 💔 RIP Billy Egan, we love and miss you so much.” -Rebecca Egan, his mother.
Kyle graduated from Oakcrest High School in 2001 and from Johnson and Wales University in 2006 with a degree in criminal justice. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting with his father and uncle, Paul, but his greatest love was spending time with his daughter, Maddie.
“I am a 16 year old girl from Hammonton and I am determined to stop the heroin epidemic in my father’s name. My dad was the craziest, funniest, happiest man I knew, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” said Makayla McLaughlin, his daughter.
“Jesse fought a long hard battle in the war of addiction. He always helped his fellow addicts with a smile, encouragement and a helping hand. He was loved by many and dearly missed.” -Molly Alber, his mother
Catalano died almost four years ago and left behind a 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, heartbroken father and siblings.
“He was one of the greatest men I have ever known and his disease progressed rapidly after he had hip replacement therapy and an aftercare doctor that over prescribed opiates and sedatives for a long period of time, up to the day of his death. I love him and miss him and know I could have still had him if there wasn’t such a stigma against addiction and medication assisted treatment specifically.” -Bob Catalano, his brother
Died April 3, 2017 just 11 days short of his 30th birthday.
"His parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews are fighting through the pain of losing Garrett everyday. He was the baby and the light and joy of our family even through the suffering we all faced when this horrible epidemic had taken over him. May he finally Rest In Peace and feel our love and hear our prayers." -Laura Stevenson, his sister
The loss of a loved one to addiction is something thousands of New Jersey family and friends have in common.
The opioid and heroin epidemic has hit communities and neighborhoods hard — 1,970 people in the Garden State died from suspected overdoses this year so far, and the year-end total is expected to eclipse the number of deaths last year.
On International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, those family and friends come together to bring awareness to the disease of addiction, to remember their loved ones and to keep their memories alive.
Every September, Gregory DiAntonio’s parents, Kreni and Pat DiAntonio, bring a little bit of Jamaica to Wildwood with a large reggae festival at Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant.
They don’t just do it for the fun music, food and crowds. It has become a way to celebrate Gregory, who had always wanted to go to a festival in Jamaica, since he died Dec. 30, 2012, of a heroin overdose.
“A lot of people come for different reasons,” Kreni said. “They know us, knew Greg or come for the good deals. But it’s an educating moment that we can show, if this can happen to Greg, a businessman from a good family, this can happen to anyone. This brings about awareness.”
Gregory, 32, had an opioid substance use disorder for nearly 10 years, Kreni said, and eventually went from prescribed opioids to heroin. He was in Boca Raton, Florida, for treatment at the time of his death, which was caused by an overdose just before he was to enter a halfway house.
He left behind his parents, two brothers and his wife of almost 10 years.
“He had been clean for three months, and then he used right before he was to go to the house, went to bed and never woke up,” Kreni said.
The DiAntonios, with help from friends and family, immediately created the Greg DiAntonio Foundation, which raises money to support families and individuals affected by addiction, as well as organizations and initiatives focused on addiction prevention, treatment and recovery.
“It’s also to keep his name alive. He was very well known and liked. A parent’s biggest fear is that nobody says their child’s name anymore and nobody talks about them,” Kreni said. “(The foundation) not only brought us together, but helped us to make sense out of Greg’s death.”
It’s hard for Laurie Johns-DeVito to talk about her son, Chad Harper, without feeling an immense sense of loss.
“I don’t believe there are any words that can truly describe the pain, horror and anxiousness that we all feel without Chad,” she said.
Harper, a graduate of Absegami High School, died Oct. 20 of an overdose while living in Orlando, Florida, near where he worked at the House of Blues in Disney Springs. It came as a shock to his mother, who said while she suspected drug use toward the end of his life, she was never able to confirm it.
“The instant the police officers came to my door at 1:30 in the morning, life as I knew it was over,” DeVito said. “The things I thought were so important no longer mattered. The guilt is overpowering. No matter how many people try and persuade me that it’s not my fault, somehow it still is.”
Harper left behind his parents, five sisters and his daughter, Gabrielle.
DeVito said it causes her anxiety to not know all the details surrounding Harper’s last moments, unable to find out from people close to him that day, but she hopes one day they will tell her about the hows and whys so she may find some closure.
Despite not knowing much about addiction before her son’s death, DeVito now belongs to support and awareness groups on the subject, and is involved in activism efforts on the state and national levels.
“I’m so keenly aware of the grief of others now,” she said. “I read the obituaries every day, and my heart breaks when I see another child lost to this disease.”
Lori McLaughlin is grateful for the last year she and her family had with her brother, Tommy.
“He played in a high school reunion baseball game, he was able to come with us to Disney and do things he wouldn’t have been able to do if he wasn’t sober,” she said. “We really had a good time, and you could see it in his face that he was happier.”
After years of struggling with an opioid substance use disorder, Tommy had success in treatment and a year of recovery before he relapsed and died of an overdose June 2 at age 39. He left behind his mother, sister, brother Joey and nephews.
There was nothing in her family’s history that could have predicted Tommy’s disorder, McLaughlin said.
“We went to church on Sundays, always ate dinner together. Tommy played sports, and he could be introverted and quiet, but a lot of people knew him,” she said. “And that’s the misconception. People don’t understand who this can affect. We need to talk about it more.”
Tommy’s addiction wasn’t something their family tried to hide, McLaughlin said. With final approval from their mother, Lori and Joey McLaughlin included information about Tommy’s struggle in his obituary because they wanted other families to know they were not alone.
McLaughlin said she has learned a lot about addiction throughout the years, getting involved with specialized family support groups and becoming a volunteer with Atlantic City-based Angels In Motion, which reaches out to homeless and addicted populations.
“We miss him every day,” McLaughlin said. “It’s comforting to know that there is support out there, and that our family and friends can remind us of the fun times. I really believe that Tommy is at peace, and that I’ll see him again some day.”