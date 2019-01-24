ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a driver after they say he overdosed on heroin and crashed into another car in the city Tuesday night.
Officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash in the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue at 9:57 p.m.
They arrived to find 24-year-old Daniel Cormier, of Little Egg Harbor Township, unconscious behind the wheel.
According to police, Cormier rear-ended another car stopped at a red light. He was removed from the car and administered the opioid-overdose reversing drug naloxone by firefighters.
Cormier regained consciousness and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.
He was found in possession of several bags of heroin, police said.
Police charged Cormier with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated and related motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons.
The two occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released.
