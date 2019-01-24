ATLANTIC CITY— Police arrested a driver after they say he overdosed on heroin and crashed into another car in the city Tuesday night.
Patrol officers, the Atlantic City Fire Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash in the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue at 9:57 p.m.
They arrived to find 24 year-old Daniel Cormier, of Little Egg Harbor, unconscious behind the wheel.
According to police, Cormier rear ended another car stopped at a red traffic light after they say he overdosed on heroin. He was removed from the car and administered Narcan by firefighters.
Cormier regained consciousness and was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment.
He was found in possession of several bags of heroin, police said.
Police arrested Cormier for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, DWI and other associated motor vehicle summons.
The two occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated on scene by medical personnel and released.
Cormier was released on a summons with a future court date.
