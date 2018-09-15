Jeffrey Giannini was excited to go fishing.

He was driving home to Ventnor in June after living in a recovery house and working in Pennsylvania when he called his mother and sister, Ramona and Danielle.

“He says, ‘I’m going right to the tackle shop and I’m going fishing,’” Ramona said. “His last words were ‘I love you.’ He couldn’t wait to get home and go fishing.”

But he never made it to the tackle shop.

Atlantic City woman indicted in drug-induced death MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City woman was indicted in the drug-induced death of a 30-year-ol…

Jeffrey, 30, was found unresponsive in his car June 1, after overdosing on a mixture of heroin and fentanyl while parked at the McDonald’s on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City.

He had been clean since March.

“He went straight to the drug dealer before he even made it fishing,” said Ramona, 56, who spoke passionately about her oldest son and his seven-year struggle with addiction during a phone interview Saturday.

Jeffrey was intelligent, talented and full of life, Ramona said. He only had one more semester left at Stockton University before he would get his bachelor’s degree in molecular biology, but his addiction got in the way.

Stop the Heroin expands sober living housing in Atlantic County Every day, Bill Schmincke wakes up to the news of more people suffering and dying in South J…

“He was planning on going back, but he had to put his recovery first,” said Danielle, 23. “I looked up to him very much.”

In January, Jeffrey opened up about his addiction with his family. They described him as a “functioning addict” who used off and on, but held down a job.

“Which, in my opinion, is pretty dangerous,” Danielle said. “You look at them and they don’t seem like they need help.”

But even though Jeffrey said he wanted help, it wasn’t easy to get it.

The pair saw Jeffrey put in hundreds of phone calls to recovery centers that just didn’t have the space or didn’t take his insurance.

“It hurts so bad when you see how the system really works,” Ramona said. “It’s devastating. Help is not just a phone call away.”

Stockton creates scholarship program for Recovery Court grads MAYS LANDING — Luana Cordeiro just had to study and take a couple of final exams to graduate…

Jeffrey finally got into a treatment center, but his insurance only covered a 28-day stay, and then he moved into a sober-living house. He relapsed in March, overdosing after driving to Atlantic City to pick up heroin, and was asked to leave the sober-living house. The cycle started again.

“He wanted the help, and he knew he had to be there longer than 28 days,” Ramona said. “We all knew that 28 days was not enough. With addiction, it doesn’t work.”

But Jeffrey was able to get into the same recovery center again, and moved to Pennsylvania after his treatment to another sober-living home.

“People say when it comes down to it, it’s your choice,” Danielle said, adding that’s just not true. “My brother was trying. Nobody wants that for themself.”

He was successful in Pennsylvania, but he missed the beach and decided to come home. He called Ramona and Danielle during the drive, but then they didn’t hear from him for several hours and started to worry.

Buena Vista mom advocates mental health after son's heroin overdose BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Linda Rivera won’t get rid of her cellphone, even though she’s had it…

Ramona went to the police, telling them she thought he had overdosed in his car and gave him the number of the person she thought was his regular dealer and where she lived.

“Sure enough, he was in the area that I thought he was and the girl who I thought sold it to him did,” she said. “I knew she was going to be the one who sold it to him.”

Rajeri J. Curry, 29, of Atlantic City, has since been charged in Jeffrey's death after surveillance cameras in the area recorded her selling the heroin to him.

Ramona said Curry had been Jeffrey's dealer through his whole addiction.

“It’s not like I’m trying to blame someone else for my brother’s death,” Danielle said. “But I believe she should be held accountable.”

Curry’s home in Stanley Holmes Village was raided by police in January, where they recovered about 300 bags of heroin. She was charged and then released, pending prosecution.

“Being caught with 300 bags of heroin should be considered a violent crime,” Danielle said, adding bail reform needs to be revised. “Maybe my brother would be here today if she wasn’t on the street after being caught with 300 bags of heroin.”

The pair plan to go to Curry’s post-indictment arraignment Friday in Atlantic County Superior Court.

“I’m very nervous to go, but we need to show that we’re not afraid,” Danielle said, adding that knowing who was responsible for Jeffrey’s death is more closure than a lot of families have.

“A lot of parents that find their child dead, they don’t even know where it came from,” Ramona said. “It wasn’t a secret. It just became part of life. It’s a horrifying situation for families.”

But there’s some solace in knowing that a dealer is off the street.

“I’m kind of nervous to face her in court, but I’m not going to sit back,” Danielle said. “Hopefully this will change her perspective on selling this crap. He was amazing and smart and I know putting her away won’t bring him back, but it’ll make a difference for other families and addicts that are still fighting this.”