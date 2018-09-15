MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City woman was indicted in the drug-induced death of a 30-year-ol…
Jeffrey, 30, was found unresponsive in his car June 1, after overdosing on a mixture of heroin and fentanyl while parked at the McDonald’s on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City.
He had been clean since March.
“He went straight to the drug dealer before he even made it fishing,” said Ramona, 56, who spoke passionately about her oldest son and his seven-year struggle with addiction during a phone interview Saturday.
Jeffrey was intelligent, talented and full of life, Ramona said. He only had one more semester left at Stockton University before he would get his bachelor’s degree in molecular biology, but his addiction got in the way.
MAYS LANDING — Luana Cordeiro just had to study and take a couple of final exams to graduate…
Jeffrey finally got into a treatment center, but his insurance only covered a 28-day stay, and then he moved into a sober-living house. He relapsed in March, overdosing after driving to Atlantic City to pick up heroin, and was asked to leave the sober-living house. The cycle started again.
“He wanted the help, and he knew he had to be there longer than 28 days,” Ramona said. “We all knew that 28 days was not enough. With addiction, it doesn’t work.”
But Jeffrey was able to get into the same recovery center again, and moved to Pennsylvania after his treatment to another sober-living home.
“People say when it comes down to it, it’s your choice,” Danielle said, adding that’s just not true. “My brother was trying. Nobody wants that for themself.”
He was successful in Pennsylvania, but he missed the beach and decided to come home. He called Ramona and Danielle during the drive, but then they didn’t hear from him for several hours and started to worry.
ATLANTIC CITY — Addiction advocates, experts, support groups and prevention and treatment or…
“Being caught with 300 bags of heroin should be considered a violent crime,” Danielle said, adding bail reform needs to be revised. “Maybe my brother would be here today if she wasn’t on the street after being caught with 300 bags of heroin.”
The pair plan to go to Curry’s post-indictment arraignment Friday in Atlantic County Superior Court.
“I’m very nervous to go, but we need to show that we’re not afraid,” Danielle said, adding that knowing who was responsible for Jeffrey’s death is more closure than a lot of families have.
“A lot of parents that find their child dead, they don’t even know where it came from,” Ramona said. “It wasn’t a secret. It just became part of life. It’s a horrifying situation for families.”
But there’s some solace in knowing that a dealer is off the street.
“I’m kind of nervous to face her in court, but I’m not going to sit back,” Danielle said. “Hopefully this will change her perspective on selling this crap. He was amazing and smart and I know putting her away won’t bring him back, but it’ll make a difference for other families and addicts that are still fighting this.”
Chad L. Harper, 38, of Galloway Township and Orlando, Florida. Pictured with his daughter, Gabrielle.
02/03/79 – 10/20/17
"Chad was a charismatic person, he lived and loved life. Chad grew up in New Jersey and was working at the House of Blues in Disney Springs Florida at the time of his death. Chad loved his family, especially his daughter Gabrielle.
"We will forever miss him, our hearts are broken." -Laurie Johns-Devito, his mother
"My child may have died; but my love - and my motherhood - never will." -C.S. Lewis
Born Dec. 26, 1981. Hartley passed away of a heroin overdose on March 15, 2015.
“Hopefully everyone with an addiction sees the pictures of our loved ones that are gone, will seek out the help that they need to overcome their addiction. I miss my son everyday, he will forever be in my heart.” -Patti Nugent, his mother.
Died from a heroin overdose on Sept. 28, 2015. He left behind his two daughters, 4 and 19, his long-time girlfriend and his family. He is missed every single day.
“While he wasn’t able to save himself from addiction he did save 5 lives from organ donation and that helped us through his loss because he was the type to give you the shirt off his back and feed whoever needed to eat. He had the biggest heart.”
“She was full of life, ambitious, and had the biggest heart. My sister was more than her addiction and I always want her to be remembered for the beautiful soul she was. Rest peacefully my guardian angel.” -Amanda Endicott, her sister
“He battled with his addiction to heroin for 10 years. Before that, my father was clean and sober from all mind altering substances for 25 years. He was in a car accident and prescribed pills, which lead to shooting heroin. He left behind his wife of 35 years, his daughter and two grandchildren. Fly high daddy fly high! I hope I make you proud!” -Brandy Henkes, his daughter
“Justin was my boyfriend for seven years. We lived together in Philadelphia after I finished college so I could find a job. He went to rehab on Valentine’s Day 2012. After rehab, he seemed like he was finally ready to get clean and almost had a new outlook on life, even after only being approved for a 28-day inpatient rehabilitation program. Unfortunately, Justin relapsed one day while I was at work and I found him dead in our apartment when I got home. Justin was a Union 351 Electrician. The most important thing in his life was working hard, taking care of and being with his family, friends and me. I miss him and think about him everyday.” -Julia Mastalski, his girlfriend
“There’s always gonna be another mountain I’m always gonna wanna make it move Always gonna be an uphill battle Sometimes I’m gonna have to lose Ain’t about how fast I get there Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side It’s the climb” Love, Mom and Dad, sisters, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews
"Our son Jesse passed away from a heroin overdose on May 29, 2016. He left behind a daughter only 8 months old and a family who loved him deeply. He was kind, witty and full of dreams! If he had a choice he wouldn't have chosen this disease. He had too much to live for!" -Linda Flynn, his mother
Brandon D. Cooper, 29, Villas section of Lower Township
"A quote comes to mind: 'Goodbyes hurt the most, when the story was not finished...' It’s up to us, your family and friends, to share your story and keep your memory alive. By raising awareness of this growing epidemic, hopefully we will reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and will help someone regain control of their life. We will continue to share your story, your memory will live on and your death will not be for nothing, we promise you."
"Forever 24, loved and missed beyond measure. Our lives are forever changed without you here with us.
He fought hard started with alcohol in middle school and escalated to heroin. 13 plus rehabs, 2 sober living, 11 overdoses. Maximum time clean and sober was approx. 3 years, 8 months. Related and gone in less than a year.
Barber died on Aug. 21, 2011 from a heroin overdose. He had just finished a 2 month rehabilitation program and had a steady job.
"Rob was a very caring and loving young man. He was a talented soccer player with college team experience. He had many friends and a fun loving personality. His parents and sister, along with many other relatives and friends, miss him every day." -Janice Barber, his mother
Amber Nicole Ciccarelli, 26, of Little Egg Harbor Township
10/25/1990 — 10/28/2016
“My beautiful, intelligent, kind, the light in every room, dean’s list, center of our universe, granddaughter, Amber Nicole Ciccarelli. She fought the disease so hard and we thought that she had beat the devil. We never gave up on her, but she was doing so well that we stopped looking for signs. Our world shattered on Oct. 28, 2016, when I went to her room to wake her up and found her dead from an overdose. She left behind many broken hearts — life will never be the same.” -Patrick Rush, her grandfather
“When Michael lost his battle with addiction, we lost a son, brother, uncle, friend, confidant, and hero. Michael was the most loyal, generous, devoted, loving, and talented human we’ve known. He had this infectious laugh and sense of humor that could brighten our darkest days. But because of addiction, he just couldn’t brighten his own. We loved him with all of our hearts and will continue to miss him every single day.”
“Duncan was a smart, funny, and handsome boy. He loved playing baseball and hockey. He played the tuba in junior high and high school. A month before he died, we signed a 'contract for life'. He had a new job, a car, and a plan. Then he relapsed and was arrested. He was embarrassed, sad, and lonely. He didn't want to go back to jail. He was in trouble with an Atlantic City gang as well as the police. And so he left us without a goodbye." -Caren Fitzpatrick, his mom
“My amazing son was taken way too soon from his sister and I. One fatal decision was all it took. No second chance, no chance for Narcan, rehab, jail, drug court, detox, nothing. 💔 RIP Billy Egan, we love and miss you so much.” -Rebecca Egan, his mother.
Kyle graduated from Oakcrest High School in 2001 and from Johnson and Wales University in 2006 with a degree in criminal justice. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting with his father and uncle, Paul, but his greatest love was spending time with his daughter, Maddie.
“I am a 16 year old girl from Hammonton and I am determined to stop the heroin epidemic in my father’s name. My dad was the craziest, funniest, happiest man I knew, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” said Makayla McLaughlin, his daughter.
“Jesse fought a long hard battle in the war of addiction. He always helped his fellow addicts with a smile, encouragement and a helping hand. He was loved by many and dearly missed.” -Molly Alber, his mother
Catalano died almost four years ago and left behind a 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, heartbroken father and siblings.
“He was one of the greatest men I have ever known and his disease progressed rapidly after he had hip replacement therapy and an aftercare doctor that over prescribed opiates and sedatives for a long period of time, up to the day of his death. I love him and miss him and know I could have still had him if there wasn’t such a stigma against addiction and medication assisted treatment specifically.” -Bob Catalano, his brother
Died April 3, 2017 just 11 days short of his 30th birthday.
"His parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews are fighting through the pain of losing Garrett everyday. He was the baby and the light and joy of our family even through the suffering we all faced when this horrible epidemic had taken over him. May he finally Rest In Peace and feel our love and hear our prayers." -Laura Stevenson, his sister
Chad L. Harper, 38, of Galloway Township and Orlando, Florida. Pictured with his daughter, Gabrielle.
02/03/79 – 10/20/17
"Chad was a charismatic person, he lived and loved life. Chad grew up in New Jersey and was working at the House of Blues in Disney Springs Florida at the time of his death. Chad loved his family, especially his daughter Gabrielle.
"We will forever miss him, our hearts are broken." -Laurie Johns-Devito, his mother
"My child may have died; but my love - and my motherhood - never will." -C.S. Lewis
Born Dec. 26, 1981. Hartley passed away of a heroin overdose on March 15, 2015.
“Hopefully everyone with an addiction sees the pictures of our loved ones that are gone, will seek out the help that they need to overcome their addiction. I miss my son everyday, he will forever be in my heart.” -Patti Nugent, his mother.
“Loved life and playing volleyball on the beach with his brothers.”
PROVIDED
Michael Firrincilli, 37, of Galloway Township
Died from a heroin overdose on Sept. 28, 2015. He left behind his two daughters, 4 and 19, his long-time girlfriend and his family. He is missed every single day.
“While he wasn’t able to save himself from addiction he did save 5 lives from organ donation and that helped us through his loss because he was the type to give you the shirt off his back and feed whoever needed to eat. He had the biggest heart.”
PROVIDED
Raven Kunze, 30, of Toms River
Kunze passed away from an accidental overdose on May 2, 2015.
“She was full of life, ambitious, and had the biggest heart. My sister was more than her addiction and I always want her to be remembered for the beautiful soul she was. Rest peacefully my guardian angel.” -Amanda Endicott, her sister
PROVIDED
Samantha Jo Bender, 23, of Gibbstown
Died April 27, 2006
She had a 4-year-old daughter.
PROVIDED
Jenny Renee Turner, 32, of Woodbury
8/7/74 - 7/31/07
Turner she passed on July 21, 2007 in Camden after being sober for almost 3 years and left behind a son.
"Not a day goes by we do not miss her and the wonderful caring person she was. I love you Jenny." -Desiree Turner, her sister
“He battled with his addiction to heroin for 10 years. Before that, my father was clean and sober from all mind altering substances for 25 years. He was in a car accident and prescribed pills, which lead to shooting heroin. He left behind his wife of 35 years, his daughter and two grandchildren. Fly high daddy fly high! I hope I make you proud!” -Brandy Henkes, his daughter
PROVIDED
James A. “Grizzly” Clark III, 26, of Northfield
Clark overdosed on heroin at the West Palm Beach Airport in Florida and passed away on Dec. 24, 2014.
“He was coming home to Northfield for Christmas to see his son, JJ.” -Donna Clark, his mother
PROVIDED
James Matthew Robinson, 27, of Sea Isle City
Died July 7, 2013
“We miss you every single day.”
PROVIDED
Justin Toscano, 24, of Egg Harbor Township
4-5-86 to 4-21-12
“Justin was my boyfriend for seven years. We lived together in Philadelphia after I finished college so I could find a job. He went to rehab on Valentine’s Day 2012. After rehab, he seemed like he was finally ready to get clean and almost had a new outlook on life, even after only being approved for a 28-day inpatient rehabilitation program. Unfortunately, Justin relapsed one day while I was at work and I found him dead in our apartment when I got home. Justin was a Union 351 Electrician. The most important thing in his life was working hard, taking care of and being with his family, friends and me. I miss him and think about him everyday.” -Julia Mastalski, his girlfriend
PROVIDED
Matthew Mason, 24, of Egg Harbor Township
Mason died three years ago from an overdose.
“There is not one day that goes by that my heart does not ache to just hug him one more time! I love and miss you so much!” -Theresa Allmond-Mason, his mother
PROVIDED
Josanna Feldman-Smith, 34, of Galloway Township
“With a hole in our hearts that will never heal. Love always, Dad.” -George Smith, her father